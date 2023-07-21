Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.