Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.