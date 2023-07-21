Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $12.98

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.98.

A number of analysts have commented on HRT shares. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

HireRight Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,123 shares in the company, valued at $78,285,383.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HireRight news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $40,254.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,285,383.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,714 shares of company stock worth $4,438,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth about $6,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HireRight by 2,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

