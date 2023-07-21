Reviewing PaxMedica (PXMD) & Its Peers

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) is one of 908 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PaxMedica to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PaxMedica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PaxMedica N/A -$14.80 million -0.47 PaxMedica Competitors $9.15 billion $163.48 million -1.46

PaxMedica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PaxMedica. PaxMedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaxMedica N/A N/A -635.81% PaxMedica Competitors -2,487.21% -913.52% -33.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PaxMedica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PaxMedica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaxMedica 0 0 0 0 N/A PaxMedica Competitors 4497 15076 38658 695 2.60

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.99%. Given PaxMedica’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaxMedica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of PaxMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of PaxMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PaxMedica competitors beat PaxMedica on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications; and HAT-301 for the treatment of stage 1 East African HAT. The company has a research collaboration with PoloMar Health to investigate the use of emodin in a clinical program as a potential treatment for patients with autism spectrum disorder The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

