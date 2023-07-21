Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.