BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Head to Head Analysis

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BEO Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 1.70 $8.59 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $757.51 million 3.11 $263.81 million $5.94 8.99

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.24%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Independent Bank pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 33.75% 9.54% 1.39%

Summary

Independent Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, and consumer real estate. In addition, it provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.