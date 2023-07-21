Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) vs. Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Head to Head Contrast

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) and Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -53.16% -44.27% Avenir Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($1.02) -0.66 Avenir Wellness Solutions $6.55 million 1.36 -$13.19 million ($0.37) -0.31

Avenir Wellness Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenir Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Avenir Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 5 0 0 1.83 Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 459.70%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Avenir Wellness Solutions.

Summary

Avenir Wellness Solutions beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., a wellness platform technology company, which develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety. It also sells various wellness products under its distribution partners' brands. In addition, the company develops 50,000IU and Vitamin D3 OTF for oral administration. It has a licensing agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2023. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

