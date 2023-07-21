Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.73).

VMUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

VMUK stock opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,719.02). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,719.02). Also, insider Sara Weller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,748.95). Corporate insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

