CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CNX opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,805,000 after buying an additional 741,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.