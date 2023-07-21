Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($26.70).

Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,385 ($31.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,094 ($27.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,908.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,168.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,038.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,760 ($23.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($29.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,138.89%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

