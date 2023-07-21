NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($87.60).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($84.99) to GBX 7,000 ($91.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($70.61) to GBX 5,700 ($74.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.99) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 7,204 ($94.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.65, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($56.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,671.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,666.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

