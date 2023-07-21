Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

