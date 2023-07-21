Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

Holcim Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

(Get Free Report

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.