Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Head to Head Review

Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Table Trac and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Table Trac N/A N/A N/A Studio City International N/A -31.70% -8.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Table Trac and Studio City International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Table Trac N/A N/A N/A $0.09 48.16 Studio City International $51.02 million 15.62 -$361.31 million ($1.53) -4.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Table Trac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Table Trac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.2% of Table Trac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Table Trac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Studio City International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Table Trac and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Table Trac 0 0 0 0 N/A Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Studio City International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Studio City International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Studio City International is more favorable than Table Trac.

Summary

Table Trac beats Studio City International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks. It also provides system sales services comprising installation, custom casino system configuration, and training; and technical support services to casinos. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MCO Cotai Investments Limited.

