Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.22. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $140.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

