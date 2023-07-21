Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Copart in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. Copart has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

