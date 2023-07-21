Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Lowered by Raymond James

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
