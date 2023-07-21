Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $155.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.