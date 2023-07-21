International Business Machines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,500 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

