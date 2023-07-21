Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lemonade Call Options (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,912 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 4,493 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,012 shares of company stock worth $136,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lemonade by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

