ChargePoint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 141,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 84,883 call options.
ChargePoint Trading Down 4.9 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.60.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,744.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,111 shares of company stock worth $7,050,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
