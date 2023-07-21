Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 202% compared to the average daily volume of 3,735 call options.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 184,579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Capri Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

