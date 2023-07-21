Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

CCJ stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Cameco has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

