U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 48,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,922 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.