Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

MTDR stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.