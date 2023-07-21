Financial Review: Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) vs. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) and Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Hiscox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hiscox 0 3 0 0 2.00

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus target price of $226.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,336.05%. Hiscox has a consensus target price of $1,167.71, indicating a potential upside of 8,240.82%. Given Hiscox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 1.81 Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 21.81

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Hiscox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Hiscox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Hiscox N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.8%. Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.