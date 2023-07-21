Critical Review: Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) vs. European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinelawn Cemetery and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 2.31% 42.57% 8.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $211.82 million 5.76 $7.28 million $0.11 176.82

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

(Get Free Report)

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

