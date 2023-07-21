Comparing FS KKR Capital (FSK) and Its Competitors

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is one of 7,976 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FS KKR Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $99.00 million $92.00 million 82.60 FS KKR Capital Competitors $5.79 billion $434.63 million -54.21

FS KKR Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital. FS KKR Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.7% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 0 4 0 0 2.00 FS KKR Capital Competitors 4387 23958 30100 618 2.46

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 897.58%. Given FS KKR Capital’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. FS KKR Capital pays out 1,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 178.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 3.89% 11.82% 5.12% FS KKR Capital Competitors -1,407.17% -299.03% -26.24%

Risk & Volatility

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FS KKR Capital rivals beat FS KKR Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

