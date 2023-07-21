Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) & Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basic-Fit and Clarus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $448.11 million 0.72 -$69.78 million ($2.00) -4.32

Basic-Fit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.7% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Basic-Fit and Clarus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic-Fit 0 1 3 0 2.75 Clarus 0 3 3 0 2.50

Basic-Fit currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Clarus has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 114.70%. Given Clarus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Profitability

This table compares Basic-Fit and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A Clarus -17.00% 8.74% 5.02%

Summary

Clarus beats Basic-Fit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic-Fit

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The company's Precision Sport segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra and Barnes brands. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, trail runners, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor consumers. Its Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

