Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $15.00

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research firms recently commented on MTW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Price Performance

NYSE:MTW opened at $19.00 on Friday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

