Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $66.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

