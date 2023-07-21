OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

