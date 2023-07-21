SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITE Centers Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.