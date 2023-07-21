SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers
In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
SITE Centers Price Performance
Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
