Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $36.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Overstock.com Stock Down 0.6 %

OSTK opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 3.53. Overstock.com has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

