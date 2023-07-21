Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 590,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,895 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ashland has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

