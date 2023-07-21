SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.82.
SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SSNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Read More
