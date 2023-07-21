Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$70.13.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN opened at C$52.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.71. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$31.02 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market cap of C$988.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.3866021 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -22.90%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

