Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

