KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Camping World in a report issued on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE CWH opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Camping World by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 22.2% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

