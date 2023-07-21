Skechers U.S.A., Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

