Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.10. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company had revenue of C$127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

