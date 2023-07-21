Zacks Research Comments on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $28.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $29.77. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $356.86 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $238.78 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

