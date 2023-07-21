FY2023 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $12.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.52. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $423.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.95 and a 200-day moving average of $363.40. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $425.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

