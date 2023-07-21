FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

