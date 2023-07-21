Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Issued By KeyCorp

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YETI in a research report issued on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

