Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday.

Gold Resource Stock Down 2.0 %

GORO stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

