Murphy USA Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $18.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.74. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $20.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.04 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

MUSA opened at $318.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $323.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.26 and a 200 day moving average of $274.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

