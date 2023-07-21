National Bankshares Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.79 and a one year high of C$15.13.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.