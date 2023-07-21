FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

