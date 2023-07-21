LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 817,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

